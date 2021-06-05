S.African power utility briefly suspends cuts to electricity grid

CAPE TOWN, June 5 (Reuters) - South Africa's struggling power utility Eskom will briefly suspend national electricity cuts from 10 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Saturday after generation capacity improved, but will resume the cuts again on Sunday, the state-owned firm said.

Relying mainly on ageing coal-fired plants to generate electricity, Eskom regularly cuts power to the national grid in a controlled effort to prevent a complete shutdown, as it struggles to produce enough power to keep the lights on.

"The power system remains constrained and vulnerable," Eskom said in a statement, adding that power cuts of up to 1,000 megawatts will resume between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sunday evening.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf Editing by David Holmes)

