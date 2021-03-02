World Markets

S.African police seize almost a ton of cocaine inside a ship

Contributor
Wendell Roelf Reuters
Published

South African police have seized close to a ton of cocaine worth almost 600 million rand ($40 million) from a ship off the Saldanha coast, close to Cape Town, in one of the country's largest drug busts, authorities said on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN, March 2 (Reuters) - South African police have seized close to a ton of cocaine worth almost 600 million rand ($40 million) from a ship off the Saldanha coast, close to Cape Town, in one of the country's largest drug busts, authorities said on Tuesday.

In an intelligence-driven operation, police and tactical forces boarded the vessel on Monday evening and found 973 blocks of compressed cocaine in three compartments of the unnamed ship.

"It is one of the biggest busts in the country," Brigadier Novela Potelwa told Reuters.

She said 10 suspects, four Bulgarians and six from Myanmar, were arrested and are expected to appear in a local court on charges of dealing in drugs worth an estimated 583 million rand.

Potelwa said investigations were continuing to determine the origin of the drugs, as well as their intended destination.

($1 = 15.0094 rand)

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((wendell.roelf@thomsonreuters.com; +27 21 461 3523;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More