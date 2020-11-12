S.African pay-TV provider MultiChoice posts 68% profit jump

Adds detail, quote, shares

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Africa's largest pay-TV group MultiChoice MCGJ.J reported a 68% rise in half-year profits on Thursday, citing an improved trading performance and lower foreign exchange losses.

Subscriber numbers surpassed 20 million across the continent for the first time, helped by increased demand for video entertainment and an easing of electricity shortages in southern Africa. The company offers traditional pay-TV as well as its Showmax streaming service, introduced to help it to compete with the likes of Netflix NFLX.O.

The company's broad reach has made it attractive to other players with a focus on Africa. French media company Canal+ Group doubled its stake in MultiChoice to 12% in October, sparking takeover speculation.

MultiChoice had already flagged that headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure in South Africa - would rise by up to 70% in the six months to Sept. 30, buoyed by a drive to stem losses outside of its home market and favourable currency movements.

The company's HEPS stood at 572 cents, up from 341 cents a year earlier and in the middle of its forecast range. Core HEPS, which strips out non-recurring and non-operational items, was up 43%.

"Group trading profit rose 19% ... benefitting from a 0.5 billion rand reduction in losses in the rest of Africa and a resilient performance in South Africa," it said.

Shares in the company were flat at 1219 GMT.

($1 = 15.6540 rand)

(Reporting by Emma Rumney Editing by David Evans and David Goodman)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.