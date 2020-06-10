S.African pay-TV firm MultiChoice reports first full-year profit

JOHANNESBURG, June 10 (Reuters) - Africa's largest pay-TV group MultiChoice MCGJ.J on Wednesday reported its first full-year profit as a stand-alone firm after being spun off from parent Naspers NPNJn.J last year.

The company said its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - stood at 128 cents ($0.0774), verses a loss of 353 cents a year earlier.

($1 = 16.5467 rand)

