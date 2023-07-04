News & Insights

S.African pay TV company MultiChoice shares fall 12%

July 04, 2023 — 09:22 am EDT

Written by Tannur Anders for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, July 4 (Reuters) - South African pay television company MultiChoice Group's MCGJ.J share price plunged on Tuesday after brokerage J.P. Morgan downgraded the company to an 'underweight' rating, analysts said.

Its shares were trading down 11.73% at 1227 GMT, after falling around 12% in early trade.

The company was downgraded as J.P. Morgan believes it intends to "throw considerably more money at Showmax than what the market expects," said Casparus Treurnicht, a portfolio manager at Gryphon Asset Management.

MultiChoice has been investing billions of rand to fight off competition from streaming giants Netflix NFLX.O, Amazon AMZN.O and Disney DIS.N in its online streaming outfit Showmax.

It reached an agreement in March with U.S. media conglomerate Comcast CMCSA.O to create a pan-African streaming platform built on Showmax, and would combine local content with international content licensed from NBCUniversal and Sky.

