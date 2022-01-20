S.African miner Sibanye's 2021 gold output above lower end of target

World Markets

South African gold and platinum group metals miner Sibanye Stillwater said on Thursday its annual gold production came in slightly above the lower end of its target range, bolstered by strong performance in the second half.

The company said South African gold production for 2021 was 27,747 kilograms, slightly above its lower-end estimate of 27,500 kilograms, while second-half production was 7% higher that the first half.

