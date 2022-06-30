World Markets

S.African miner Sibanye-Stillwater to raise stake in Finland's Keliber

Siddarth S Reuters
South African miner Sibanye-Stillwater said on Thursday it intends to exercise its pre-emptive right to increase its shareholding in Finnish mining and battery chemical firm Keliber to 50% plus one share.

The miner said it would also make a voluntary cash offer to Keliber's minority shareholders, other than the state-owned Finnish Minerals Group, which could initially increase its shareholding in Keliber to over 80%.

