S.African miner Sibanye-Stillwater to raise stake in Finland's Keliber

June 30 (Reuters) - South African miner Sibanye-Stillwater SSWJ.J said on Thursday it intends to exercise its pre-emptive right to increase its shareholding in Finnish mining and battery chemical firm Keliber to 50% plus one share.

The miner said it would also make a voluntary cash offer to Keliber's minority shareholders, other than the state-owned Finnish Minerals Group, which could initially increase its shareholding in Keliber to over 80%.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.