World Markets

S.African miner Sibanye Stillwater reports 49% profit fall

Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

February 28, 2023 — 08:10 am EST

Written by Nelson Banya for Reuters ->

Adds details

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Diversified miner Sibanye Stillwater on Tuesday reported a 49% decline in full-year profit after a lengthy strike at its South African gold mines and flooding at its U.S platinum operations hit production.

Its headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure in South Africa - fell to 6.52 rand ($0.3537) for the year ended Dec.31 from 12.72 rand a year earlier.

A three-month strike over wages at Sibanye's South African gold operations during the second quarter of 2022 cut the miner's gold production by 50%.

A seven-week work stoppage caused by floods at Sibanye's Montana, U.S., platinum group metal (PGM) operations resulted in a 26% decline in output to 421,133 ounces.

PGM production from Sibanye's South African operations was 1.73 million ounces in 2022, down nearly 9% from the previous year, because of power cuts, safety stoppages and cable theft.

Sibanye declared a final dividend of 1.22 rand per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 2.60 rand per share, returning 7.37 billion rand ($400.02 million) to shareholders during the year.

($1 = 18.4336 rand)

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; editing by Jason Neely and Sharon Singleton)

((Nelson.Banya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.