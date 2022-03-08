S.African miner Sibanye Stillwater receives strike notice from two unions

March 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's Sibanye Stillwater Ltd SSWJ.J has received a notice of strike at its local gold mining operations from two unions starting on Mar. 9, the company said on Tuesday.

The two unions, National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), voted for a strike last week. A smaller union UASA had also voted in favour of strike.

Another major union of workers Solidarity split from the coalition last week after accepting Sibanye's final wage offer of a 5% annual pay increase.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

