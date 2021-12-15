S.African miner Sibanye cuts annual gold output target

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - South African gold and platinum group metals (PGM) miner Sibanye Stillwater SSWJ.J has cut its yearly production target as it had to close down some operations at its mines due to fatal accidents and safety audits, it said on Wednesday.

The company has said that its 2021 gold production will be at the lower end of its forecast of between 884,000 ounces and 948,000 ounces with the all-in sustaining cost - a metric used to calculate overall cost of gold mining - at around $1,742 per ounce.

Its PGM production however will be within the forecast range despite one of the shafts at its mine being closed down to attend to safety issues, the company said.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee)

