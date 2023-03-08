S.African miner RBPlat's profit halved by lower output, costs

Adds details

March 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) RBPJ.J on Wednesday reported a 48% drop in annual profit due to lower production and surging costs.

The platinum miner's headline earnings per share (HEPS) came in at 12.03 rand ($0.6465) in the 12 months to Dec. 31, compared to 23.25 rand during the previous year. HEPS is the main profit measure in South Africa.

RBPlat said its platinum group metal production declined by 3.9% to 449,000 ounces in 2022 compared to 467,000 ounces the previous year because of an extended safety stoppage at its Styldrift mine following a fatality in September.

Mining inflation also drove RBPlat's cash operating costs 22% higher during the year, to 20,465 rand per ounce from 16,770 rand per ounce previously.

RBPlat declared a final dividend of 5.35 rand per share, bringing the total for the year to 7.80 rand, returning a total of 2.211 billion rand ($118.8 million) to shareholders.

($1 = 18.6067 rand)

