World Markets

S.African miner Exxaro to sell Leeuwpan and Exxaro Coal Central

Contributor
Tanisha Heiberg Reuters
Published

South African miner Exxaro Resources Ltd said on Thursday it planned to sell its interest in Exxaro Coal Central operations and its Leeuwpan coal mine following a strategic review of its portfolio.

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 20 (Reuters) - South African miner Exxaro Resources Ltd EXXJ.J said on Thursday it planned to sell its interest in Exxaro Coal Central operations and its Leeuwpan coal mine following a strategic review of its portfolio.

Exxaro said the assets were not seen as core to its future objectives and it was inviting interested parties to submit expressions of interest.

The disposal will take place in a single transaction, with the company appointing Absa Corporate & Investment Bank and Identity Advisory as financial advisers and CMS RM Partners to act as legal advisers.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Tanisha.Heiberg@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753034; Reuters Messaging: tanisha.heiberg.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular