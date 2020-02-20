S.African miner Exxaro to sell Leeuwpan and Exxaro Coal Central

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 20 (Reuters) - South African miner Exxaro Resources Ltd EXXJ.J said on Thursday it planned to sell its interest in Exxaro Coal Central operations and its Leeuwpan coal mine following a strategic review of its portfolio.

Exxaro said the assets were not seen as core to its future objectives and it was inviting interested parties to submit expressions of interest.

The disposal will take place in a single transaction, with the company appointing Absa Corporate & Investment Bank and Identity Advisory as financial advisers and CMS RM Partners to act as legal advisers.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Edmund Blair)

