World Markets

S.African miner Amplats' first-quarter output up 59% after plant repairs

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South Africa's Anglo American Platinum's (Amplats) first-quarter refined output rose 59% year on year as its processing facility returned to normal capacity after an explosion last year.

JOHANNESBURG, April 22 (Reuters) - South Africa's Anglo American Platinum's (Amplats) AMSJ.J first-quarter refined output rose 59% year on year as its processing facility returned to normal capacity after an explosion last year.

The precious metals miner said refined production increased to 973,000 ounces in the quarter after completion of the rebuild of its Anglo Converter Plant (ACP) in November. Total production rose 7% to 1.021 million ounces.

Amplats declared force majeure and cut its production outlook last year after the explosion at the ACP plant halted processing activity.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by David Goodman )

((Tanisha.Heiberg@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753034; Reuters Messaging: tanisha.heiberg.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Global M&A trends and outlook for the remainder of 2021

    Aon Managing Director of Transaction Solutions joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss global M&A trends and outlook for the remainder of 2021.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular