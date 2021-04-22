S.African miner Amplats' first-quarter output up 59% after plant repairs

JOHANNESBURG, April 22 (Reuters) - South Africa's Anglo American Platinum's (Amplats) AMSJ.J first-quarter refined output rose 59% year on year as its processing facility returned to normal capacity after an explosion last year.

The precious metals miner said refined production increased to 973,000 ounces in the quarter after completion of the rebuild of its Anglo Converter Plant (ACP) in November. Total production rose 7% to 1.021 million ounces.

Amplats declared force majeure and cut its production outlook last year after the explosion at the ACP plant halted processing activity.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by David Goodman )

