S.African lender Nedbank posts 26% jump in interim profit

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 10 (Reuters) - South African lender Nedbank Group NEDJ.J said on Wednesday its interim profit increased by more than a quarter, as the economy regained momentum despite challenges.

Headline earnings per share, the main measure of corporate profit in South Africa, came in at 1,370 South African cents ($0.8258) for the six months to June 30, compared with 1,084 cents a year earlier. The bank announced an interim dividend of 783 cents per share.

South African lenders have rebounded from COVID-19 lows earlier than expected, but are expected to tread a fine line between high local unemployment worsened by rising inflation and a higher interest rate regime which is a positive for banks.

Nedbank, which posted an 11% jump in revenue, said it expected inflation to peak in the third quarter at around 7.8% and that it was on track to exceed its 2019 profit figures by the end of 2022.

($1 = 16.5904 rand)

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Subhranshu Sahu)

