S.African lender Nedbank posts 20% rise in full year profit

Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

March 07, 2023 — 12:09 am EST

Written by Promit Mukherjee for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, March 7 (Reuters) - South African lender Nedbank Group NEDJ.J posted a 20% rise in full year profit as it benefited from higher interest rates.

For the year ended Dec. 31, Nedbank's headline earnings per share, a profit measure, was at 2,886 South African cents, up from 2,410 cents post a year ago.

