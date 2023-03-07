S.African lender Nedbank posts 20% rise in full year profit

JOHANNESBURG, March 7 (Reuters) - South African lender Nedbank Group NEDJ.J posted a 20% rise in full year profit as it benefited from higher interest rates.

For the year ended Dec. 31, Nedbank's headline earnings per share, a profit measure, was at 2,886 South African cents, up from 2,410 cents post a year ago.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

