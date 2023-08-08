News & Insights

World Markets

S.African lender Nedbank posts 11% rise in half year profit

Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

August 08, 2023 — 01:18 am EDT

Written by Promit Mukherjee for Reuters ->

Adds background, details on bad loans in paragraphs 3-4

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's Nedbank Group NEDJ.J, amongst the top five lenders in the country, recorded an 11% rise in interim profit as it gained from high interest rates, even as its bad loans grew.

For the half year ended June 30, the bank's headline earnings per share, a profit measure, was at 15.25 rand ($0.8121), up from 13.70 rand posted a year earlier.

South African banks - among the continent's biggest - are generally considered well-capitalised and conservative in lending. But a combination of inflation, high interest rates and regular power cuts are taking a toll.

Nedbank's credit loss ratio - a measure of bad loans as a percentage of total loans - was at 121 basis points (bps), higher than 85 bps it posted a year earlier and beyond its target range of 80 bps to 100 bps.

($1 = 18.7778 rand)

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((promit.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1093;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.