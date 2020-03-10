S.African lender FirstRand reports 5% rise in HY profit

World Markets

South African lender FirstRand reported on Tuesday a 5% rise in half-year profit.

The bank said its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - for the six months to Dec. 31 stood at 249.4 cents ($0.1572), compared to 237.9 cents a year earlier.

($1 = 15.8616 rand)

