S.African lender FirstRand reports 15% rise in interim profit

JOHANNESBURG, March 2 (Reuters) - South African lender FirstRand Ltd FSRJ.J, one of Africa's biggest banks, on Thursday reported a 15% rise in interim profit as it continued to benefit from a high interest rate environment and boost in economic activity as COVID-19 waned.

Its headline earnings per share, a profit measure widely used in South Africa, was at 322.7 South African cents for the half year that ended Dec. 31, up from 281.4 cents posted in the same period a year ago.

It declared a dividend of 189 cents per share.

