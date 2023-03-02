World Markets

S.African lender FirstRand reports 15% rise in interim profit

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

March 02, 2023 — 01:43 am EST

Written by Promit Mukherjee for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, March 2 (Reuters) - South African lender FirstRand Ltd FSRJ.J, one of Africa's biggest banks, on Thursday reported a 15% rise in interim profit as it continued to benefit from a high interest rate environment and boost in economic activity as COVID-19 waned.

Its headline earnings per share, a profit measure widely used in South Africa, was at 322.7 South African cents for the half year that ended Dec. 31, up from 281.4 cents posted in the same period a year ago.

It declared a dividend of 189 cents per share.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((promit.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1093;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.