S.African lender Absa reports 13% rise in full-year profit

JOHANNESBURG, March 13 (Reuters) - South African lender Absa Group ABGJ.J on Monday reported a 13% rise in full-year profit driven by a rebound in economic activity as the effects of COVID-19 waned.

For the year ended Dec. 31, Absa reported headline earnings per share, a profit measure, of 2,486 South African cents, up from 2,147 cents posted a year earlier.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((promit.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1093;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.