S.African lender Absa reports 13% rise in full-year profit

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 13, 2023 — 01:47 am EDT

Written by Promit Mukherjee for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, March 13 (Reuters) - South African lender Absa Group ABGJ.J on Monday reported a 13% rise in full-year profit driven by a rebound in economic activity as the effects of COVID-19 waned.

For the year ended Dec. 31, Absa reported headline earnings per share, a profit measure, of 2,486 South African cents, up from 2,147 cents posted a year earlier.

