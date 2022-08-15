World Markets

S.African lender Absa posts 30% rise in interim profits

Contributor
Promit Mukherjee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

South African lender Absa Group said on Monday its profit for the half year that ended June 30 rose 29.8%, around the mid range of its estimate.

Adds details

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - South African lender Absa Group ABGJ.J said on Monday its profit for the half year that ended June 30 rose 29.8%, around the mid range of its estimate.

Its headline earnings per share, the main profit measure for South African companies, came at 1280.2 cents ($0.7888), from 986.2 cents posted a year ago.

South African lenders have rebounded from COVID-19 lows sooner than expected but are seen treading a fine line between high local unemployment worsened by surging inflation and a higher interest rate regime that is a positive for banks but increases risks of loans going sour.

Absa reported a 16.6% increase in return on equity - a key measure of bank profitability - from 13.9% in the six-month period a year ago.

It more than doubled its interim dividend to 650 cents per share, the bank said in a statement.

($1 = 16.2300 rand)

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((promit.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1093;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular