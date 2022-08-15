S.African lender Absa posts 30% rise in interim profits

Adds details

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - South African lender Absa Group ABGJ.J said on Monday its profit for the half year that ended June 30 rose 29.8%, around the mid range of its estimate.

Its headline earnings per share, the main profit measure for South African companies, came at 1280.2 cents ($0.7888), from 986.2 cents posted a year ago.

South African lenders have rebounded from COVID-19 lows sooner than expected but are seen treading a fine line between high local unemployment worsened by surging inflation and a higher interest rate regime that is a positive for banks but increases risks of loans going sour.

Absa reported a 16.6% increase in return on equity - a key measure of bank profitability - from 13.9% in the six-month period a year ago.

It more than doubled its interim dividend to 650 cents per share, the bank said in a statement.

($1 = 16.2300 rand)

