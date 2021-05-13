S.African lender Absa expects tenfold jump in half-year profit

JOHANNESBURG, May 13 (Reuters) - South African lender Absa ABGJ.J expects a tenfold year-on-year profit leap in the six months to June 30, it said on Thursday, citing cost controls and reduced bad debts.

The bank reported headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, of 67.7 cents in the same period last year.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney Editing by David Goodman )

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.