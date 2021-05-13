World Markets

S.African lender Absa expects tenfold jump in half-year profit

South African lender Absa expects a tenfold year-on-year profit leap in the six months to June 30, it said on Thursday, citing cost controls and reduced bad debts.

The bank reported headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, of 67.7 cents in the same period last year.

