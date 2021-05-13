World Markets

S.African lender Absa expects 10-fold jump in half-year profit

Emma Rumney Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

South Africa's Absa expects a 10-fold profit jump for the six months to June 30, it said on Thursday, citing cost controls and reduced bad debts.

JOHANNESBURG, May 13 (Reuters) - South Africa's Absa ABGJ.J expects a 10-fold profit jump for the six months to June 30, it said on Thursday, citing cost controls and reduced bad debts.

The bank reported headline earnings per share, the country's main profit measure, of 67.7 cents in the same period last year.

One of South Africa's top four banks, Absa is bouncing back from hefty provisions taken last year due to the pandemic.

It said on Thursday that the credit charge at its corporate and investment bank, as well as for its home and personal loans books had "improved substantially".

"Credit impairments dropped by mid-teens year on year," it said, adding the bank also benefited from falling costs and strong trading revenue.

Revenue was flat, while business outside of South Africa saw a fall in profit on higher costs.

The bank was one of two South African lenders to hold off on a resumption of dividends at its full-year results in March.

Investors were surprised by the sudden departure of CEO Daniel Mminele last month, after just 15 months in the job.

