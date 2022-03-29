S.African lender Absa appoints Arrie Rautenbach as CEO

Adds details, quote, and background

JOHANNESBURG, March 29 (Reuters) - South African lender Absa ABGJ.J appointed Arrie Rautenbach as its new chief executive officer on Tuesday, replacing interim boss Jason Quinn who has been at the helm since the abrupt departure of predecessor Daniel Mminele last year.

Absa said Rautenbach, who currently heads its retail and business banking unit, has been with the lender since 1997 and held several managerial roles such as chief risk officer.

His appointment, effective immediately, brings to a close a turbulent period in the upper echelons of one of South Africa's top four banks, spanning Mminele's departure after just 15 months on the job and the sacking of its one-time lead independent director following his failed bid to become its chairman.

"The board welcomes Arrie to his new role," Absa said in a statement, which also appreciated Quinn for maintaining good operational momentum while he led the bank.

Quinn will now return to his previous role as chief financial officer, effective immediately, Absa said. He had been in the position since 2016.

Absa, formerly part of Britain's Barclays BARC.L, was run for a decade by Maria Ramos, one of global banking's few female CEOs, before her unexpected retirement in January 2019.

It took the lender just under a year to appoint Mminele. But tasked with delivering on a turnaround strategy set before his arrival, he swiftly left too in April 2021 amid a dispute with the board.

Chairwoman Wendy Lucas-Bull also stepped down in October 2020, and Absa appointed external candidate Sello Moloko as her replacement a year later.

Absa's lead independent director, Sipho Pityana, who had also applied for the job, then took the country's banking regulator to court saying it had interfered inappropriately with the process. The bank later sacked him from the board entirely.

