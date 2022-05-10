S.African labour union to strike at ArcelorMittal over wages
Adds comments, details
CAPE TOWN, May 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's metal-workers' union said it will launch a wage-related strike on Wednesday at ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd ACLJ.J after talks with the management over salary hikes hit a deadlock.
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) said on Monday it had provided a 48-hour strike notice, in line with labour regulations after mediation efforts failed.
NUMSA sought an across-the-board wage increase of 10%, a housing allowance, and an 80% medical aid contribution from the employer, among other demands.
Africa's biggest steel producer, majority owned by Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal SA MT.LU, has only offered 5% across the board, as well as cash incentives, the union said, adding, "We reject this proposal."
ArcelorMittal spokesperson was not immediately available for a comment.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Bhargav Acharya and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
((wendell.roelf@thomsonreuters.com; +27 21 461 3523;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryMT
Latest World Markets Videos
Explore World MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- ANALYSIS-Putin draws Erdogan a red line on Russia's southern flank with Karabakh deal
- The Poorest Nations in the World: 5 Countries With the Lowest Per Capita Income
- The 5 Largest Economies In The World And Their Growth In 2020
- EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real tumbles, Chilean peso supported by rate rise