World Markets

S.African labour union NUMSA to strike at ArcelorMittal over wages

Contributor
Wendell Roelf Reuters
Published

South African labour union NUMSA will start a wage-related strike at ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd on Wednesday after talks with management for salary hikes deadlocked, the union said in a statement late on Monday.

CAPE TOWN, May 10 (Reuters) - South African labour union NUMSA will start a wage-related strike at ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd ACLJ.J on Wednesday after talks with management for salary hikes deadlocked, the union said in a statement late on Monday.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Bhargav Acharya)

((wendell.roelf@thomsonreuters.com; +27 21 461 3523;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

Strategies for Uncovering Underinvested, High-value Markets

Apr 28, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular