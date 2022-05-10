S.African labour union NUMSA to strike at ArcelorMittal over wages
CAPE TOWN, May 10 (Reuters) - South African labour union NUMSA will start a wage-related strike at ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd ACLJ.J on Wednesday after talks with management for salary hikes deadlocked, the union said in a statement late on Monday.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Bhargav Acharya)
((wendell.roelf@thomsonreuters.com; +27 21 461 3523;))
