S.African insurer Sanlam reports 10% half-year profit rise

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's biggest insurer Sanlam SLMJ.J said on Thursday its half-year profit rose by 10%, mainly due to the absence of a one-off charge it incurred during the same period last year.

Sanlam said its basic headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure in South Africa - stood at 188.5 cents, compared to the 170.7 cents it reported a year earlier.

