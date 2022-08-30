S.African insurer Old Mutual reports 62% rise in interim profit

Adds details

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 30 (Reuters) - South African insurer Old Mutual OMUJ.J reported on Tuesday a 62% increase in half year profits, around the middle of its forecast range.

Headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, stood at 116.3 cents ($0.0689) for the six months to June 30, up from 71.7 cents a year earlier.

South Africa has the largest and the most advanced insurance market in Africa, and is home to companies that account for over two-thirds of total premiums collected across the continent by insurers.

But they had to face tough two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic as high mortality claims ate into their profits and forced many to withhold dividends.

Old Mutual was among the very few which declared dividends last year and continued it with a dividend of 25 cents per share for the half year.

($1 = 16.8408 rand)

