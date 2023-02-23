S.African insurer Discovery's interim profit drops 9% on market volatility

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 23 (Reuters) - South African insurer Discovery Ltd DSYJ.J on Thursday posted a 9% drop in interim profit, it said, hurt by higher interest rates and macroeconomic volatility.

Its headline earnings per share (HEPS) profit measure, which strips out one-off items, came at 453.6 cents for the half year that ended Dec. 31, as against 499.1 cents posted a year ago.

However its normalised HEPS, which Discovery considers a more accurate measure of its profit and excludes exceptional items, came at 570.2 cents up 30% from year ago.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

