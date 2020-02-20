S.African insurer Discovery's first-half profit drops 10%

Adds details on results, background, and quote

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Discovery DSYJ.J said on Thursday its profit for the six months ended Dec. 31 dropped 10%, as the South African insurer's bottom line was hit again by its investments into new business units.

Discovery, which is exporting its particular model of insurance around the world via partnerships with big players including China's Ping An 601318.SS, had flagged earlier this week that its profit was likely to drop.

The company's diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the period stood at 311.7 cents ($0.2068), compared with 347.2 cents a year earlier.

HEPS is the main profit measure in South Africa.

"Spending on new initiatives is weighted towards the first half of the year and expected to decrease in the second half," Discovery said in its statement.

The insurer is seeking to adapt a business model that has shaken up traditional approaches by offering its clients insurance premium rates that change according to their behaviour, such as exercise levels and food choices.

The South African company now wants to apply a similar model to banking and has ploughed hefty sums into building its offering, along with a number of other new initiatives, which have dented its profit repeatedly in recent years.

The company has also been knocked by a weak economy in South Africa, which has seen insurers struggle as their product is often the first to be ditched when consumers' finances are stretched.

($1 = 15.0700 rand)

