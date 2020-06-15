World Markets

S.African insurer Discovery warns of up to 90% decline in profits

Contributor
Emma Rumney Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

South Africa's Discovery said on Monday its full-year profits could fall by up to 90%, accounting for an estimated 3.3 billion rand ($191.03 million) provision for the potential impact of the coronavirus outbreak and the impact of interest rates.

JOHANNESBURG, June 15 (Reuters) - South Africa's Discovery DSYJ.J said on Monday its full-year profits could fall by up to 90%, accounting for an estimated 3.3 billion rand ($191.03 million) provision for the potential impact of the coronavirus outbreak and the impact of interest rates.

The insurer said its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - for the year to June 30 were currently expected to be between 70% and 90% lower, though it warned the final outcome is subject to a high degree of volatility.

($1 = 17.2744 rand)

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular