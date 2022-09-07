S.African insurer Discovery posts 74% jump in profit

Adds details

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 7 (Reuters) - South African insurer Discovery Ltd DSYJ.J reported a 74% jump in full-year profit on Wednesday, saying it benefitted from falling COVID-19 mortality claims and a return to more normal business.

The company posted a headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main measure of corporate profit in South Africa, of 792.4 cents ($0.4562) for the year ended June 30, as against 454.7 cents in the prior period.

South Africa, the largest and the most advanced insurance market in Africa, is home to insurance firms that account for more than two-thirds of total premiums collected across the continent by insurers.

But they have had two difficult years as provisions to cover claims arising from COVID-19 lowered their profits and forced many to withhold dividends.

While its rivals have reinstated dividends as conditions improved, Discovery said it would withhold ordinary share dividend "in light of the uncertain future impact of COVID-19 and the volatile global macro-economic environment."

Its revenues increased by 5% to 77 billion rand.

($1 = 17.3627 rand)

