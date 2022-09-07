S.African insurer Discovery posts 74% jump in profit

World Markets

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 7 (Reuters) - South African insurer Discovery Ltd DSYJ.J reported a 74% jump in full-year profit on Wednesday, benefiting from falling COVID-19 mortality claims and return to more normal business.

The company posted a headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main measure of corporate profit in South Africa, of 792.4 cents ($0.4562) for the year ended June 30, as against 454.7 cents in the prior period.

($1 = 17.3627 rand)

