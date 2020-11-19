S.African hospital operator Netcare sees 85% drop in full-year profit

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's hospital network operator Netcare Ltd NTCJ.J said on Thursday it expected its profit for the full year ended Sept. 30 to drop by between 80% and 85% because of the impact of the new coronavirus on its business.

Its adjusted headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main measure of profit for companies operating in South Africa, is expected to be between 25.7 cents ($0.0166) and 34.2 cents. This is against the 171.2 cents the company reported for the same period a year ago.

"The last seven months of FY2020 was one of the most extraordinary periods in the group's 23-year history," the company said in a trading statement.

Netcare, and other private hospital networks in the country, have suffered as people postponed non-emergency procedures, which account for the largest part of their business.

It is estimated that the pandemic resulted in the loss of approximately 3.7 billion rand in revenue and 2.3 billion rand in operating profit, Netcare, which is among the country's top three private hospital chain operators, said.

The company will announce its full year results on Nov. 23.($1 = 15.5099 rand)

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((promit.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +27 64833 4448;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.