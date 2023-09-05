News & Insights

S.African grocery retailer Shoprite reports 10% rise in full-year profit

September 05, 2023 — 02:12 am EDT

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 (Reuters) - South Africa's biggest grocery retailer Shoprite Holdings SHPJ.J on Tuesday reported a 9.6% rise in annual profit.

The retailer, which has more than 3,300 stores, said it had made headline earnings per share from continuing operations - a profit measure - of 1,166.2 cents in the year ended July 2, from 1,063.9 cents a year earlier.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Tannur.Anders@thomsonreuters.com;))

