S.African gold miner Harmony reports fatality at its Johannesburg mine

JOHANNESBURG, March 14 (Reuters) - South African gold miner Harmony Gold HARJ.J said on Monday that a mine-worker had died of an accident at one its mines in Johannesburg on Friday.

"Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited regrets to report that one of its employees tragically lost their life following a mine-related material car incident during the afternoon of Friday 11th March 2022, at its Doornkop mine, near Soweto, in the Gauteng province," the company said in a statement.

Harmony, South Africa's biggest gold producer, said the affected part of the mine had been closed while investigations were underway.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

