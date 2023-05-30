S.African food producer Tiger Brands' interim profit marginally rises

Adds background, additional numbers

JOHANNESBURG, May 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's biggest food producer Tiger Brands TBSJ.J said on Tuesday it managed to post a marginal rise in its interim profit as inflationary pressures and long hours of rolling blackouts continued to weigh.

For the half year ended March 31, the maker of Jungle Oats and Tastic rice reported a headline earnings per share - a profit measure used in South Africa - of 731 cents, up from 729 cents a year earlier.

Food companies have had a double whammy of pressures - global food price inflation, which has proved to be sticky affecting consumer behaviors and local power cuts, some times up to 10 hours a day, that has increased costs of doing business.

Tiger Brands said its half-year revenue increased 16% to 19.4 billion rand ($981 million), although its volumes fell by a percentage point due to inflation.

The company declared a dividend of 320 cents per share for the six-month period.

($1 = 19.7800 rand)

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((promit.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1093;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.