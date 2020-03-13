World Markets

S.African ex-president Zuma's bid to stop corruption trial is rejected

Contributors
Mfuneko Toyana Reuters
Alexander Winning Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has rejected former president Jacob Zuma's application to appeal a lower court's decision that he should stand trial for corruption, a registrar of the court said on Friday.

Adds details

JOHANNESBURG, March 13 (Reuters) - South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has rejected former president Jacob Zuma's application to appeal a lower court's decision that he should stand trial for corruption, a registrar of the court said on Friday.

According to the local news agency Eye Witness News, the SCA ruled that Zuma's appeal against an October decision by the Pietermaritzburg High Court had "no reasonable prospects of success".

Zuma, in office from 2009-2018, had applied for the stay of prosecution for alleged fraud, racketeering and money laundering relating to a deal to buy European military equipment for South Africa's armed forces in the 1990s.

The French defence firm Thales TCFP.PA, accused of agreeing to pay Zuma around $34,000 annually for protection from an investigation into the $2 billion arms deal, and set to stand trial this year along with the former leader, had also appealed the decision.

Both Zuma and Thales had their appeals rejected, the court said.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and Alexander Winning; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: Volatility is Here to Stay in the Short-Term – Here are the Levels to Watch

Jill Malandrino was joined by Danielle Shay, Director of Options, Simpler Options, to discuss why volatility is here to stay, at least for now.

1 day ago

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular