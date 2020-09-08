World Markets
MYL

S.African drugmaker Aspen sells thrombosis drug unit to Mylan

Contributor
Emma Rumney Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

South African drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare said on Tuesday it had sold its European thrombosis business to U.S. pharmaceutical company Mylan for almost 642 million euros ($758.65 million).

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 8 (Reuters) - South African drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare APNJ.J said on Tuesday it had sold its European thrombosis business to U.S. pharmaceutical company Mylan MYL.O for almost 642 million euros ($758.65 million).

"The proceeds from the transaction will be used to reduce the group's debt," Aspen said in a statement, adding that Mylan will pay 263.2 million euros on completion of the deal and the balance in June 2021.

($1 = 0.8462 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Rumney Editing by Tanisha Heiberg)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MYL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular