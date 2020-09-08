S.African drugmaker Aspen sells thrombosis drug unit to Mylan

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 8 (Reuters) - South African drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare APNJ.J said on Tuesday it had sold its European thrombosis business to U.S. pharmaceutical company Mylan MYL.O for almost 642 million euros ($758.65 million).

"The proceeds from the transaction will be used to reduce the group's debt," Aspen said in a statement, adding that Mylan will pay 263.2 million euros on completion of the deal and the balance in June 2021.

($1 = 0.8462 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Rumney Editing by Tanisha Heiberg)

