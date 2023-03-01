S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit

World Markets

Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

March 01, 2023 — 06:41 am EST

Written by Promit Mukherjee for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, March 1 (Reuters) - South African drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare APNJ.J on Wednesday reported a 15% drop in interim profit, citing inflationary pressures, supply chain issues and a drop in COVID vaccine sales.

Its headline earnings per share, a profit measure widely used in South Africa, was at 660 cents for the half year that ended Dec. 31, down from 777.2 cents in the year-ago period.

Despite a tough economic environment, Aspen maintained its guidance that its results for the second half will be better than the corresponding period a year before and will surpass the first half, it said.

Its revenue for the half year fell by a percentage point to 19.2 billion rand ($1.06 billion).

Aspen has been on investors' radar primarily because its COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing plant in South Africa has failed to get any vaccine orders from African countries for a year, forcing it to re-purpose its capacity for other products.

"We anticipate contribution of R2 billion (billion rand) utilising this capacity in calendar year 2024, increasing to R4 billion in calendar year 2025," it said in a statement.

($1 = 18.1530 rand)

