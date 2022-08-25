S.African drugmaker Adcock Ingram's full-year profit rises 24%

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 25 (Reuters) - South African drugmaker Adcock Ingram AIPJ.J said on Thursday its full-year profit had risen by almost a quarter, fuelled by increased demand for its over-the-counter and consumer products.

Its headline earnings per share, the main measure of corporate profit in South Africa, for the year that ended June 30 was 502 South African cents ($0.2976), against 404.7 cents seen in the same period a year earlier.

The pharmaceutical company declared a dividend of 109 cents a share.

($1 = 16.8704 rand)

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

