S.African drugmaker Adcock Ingram posts 30% rise in half-year profit

Promit Mukherjee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South African pharmaceutical firm Adcock Ingram said on Wednesday its profits were up 30% for the six months ended Dec. 31, fuelled by increased demand for its over-the-counter and consumer products.

Its headline earnings per share, the main measure of corporate profit in South Africa, for the half year were 242.3 South African cents ($0.1612), against 186.5 cents seen in the same period a year ago.

It declared an interim dividend of 104 cents a share.

($1=15.0334 rand)

