S.African court upholds Old Mutual appeal against reinstatement of ex-CEO

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 14 (Reuters) - A South African court upheld Old Mutual's appeal against temporary reinstating its sacked chief executive Peter Moyo with costs, on Tuesday.

Old Mutual has been locked in a dispute with Moyo since it suspended him in May 2019 in relation to an alleged conflict of interest.

