S.African coal miner Thungela valued at $253 million after Anglo spin-off

JOHANNESBURG, June 7 (Reuters) - South African miner Thungela Resources TGAJ.J, spun-off from Anglo American's AAL.L thermal coal business, is valued at roughly 3.4 billion rand ($253 million) after listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange on Monday.

The JSE priced the 136 million shares at 25.00 rand per share after the newly formed company listed on the Johannesburg and London stock exchange.

The demerger gave ownership to existing owners with investors receiving 1 Thungela share for every 10 Anglo American shares they hold.

($1 = 13.4555 rand)

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

((Tanisha.Heiberg@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753034; Reuters Messaging: tanisha.heiberg.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.