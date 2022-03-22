S.African coal miner Thungela turns first profit of 6.9 bln rand

Adds details

HARARE, March 22 (Reuters) - Stronger coal prices and better cost management helped South Africa's Thungela Resources post a full year profit of 6.9 billion rand ($461.02 million) on Tuesday, having been demerged from the Anglo American Plc AAL.L last year.

Thungela's headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure in South Africa - was 66.57 rand for the year ended Dec.31, up from a loss per share of 5.31 rand the previous year.

The company, which listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange last year, declared a dividend of 18 rand per share.

Thungela was demerged from the Anglo American Plc AAL.L group in June 2021, as part of the global mining giant's transition away from thermal coal.

The global economy's recovery from COVID-19 in 2021 spurred demand for energy, including thermal coal, with prices reaching a peak in October 2021.

Prices of thermal coal, mainly used to generate electricity, have been driven even higher due to increased buying by Europe as sanctions on Russia have cut off the bulk of its gas supplies.

Like most miners, Thungela has warned that rising inflationary pressures, driven by price increases for consumables, would push production costs higher this year.

It also said rail logistical challenges would impact output.

($1 = 14.9669 rand)

(Reporting by Nelson Banya Editing by Promit Mukherjee and Helen Reid and Simon Cameron-Moore)

