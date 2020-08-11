S.African coal miner Exxaro warns HEPS could fall as much as 34%

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Exxaro Resources Ltd EXXJ.J expects a fall of between 18% and 34% in first-half headline earnings per share (HEPS), the South African coal miner said on Tuesday.

Exxaro said it expects 1,142-1,420 cents in HEPS, the main profit measure for companies in South Africa.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) will increase by 12% to 28%, it said.

The company was deemed an essential service during South Africa's lockdown, which lasted from late March to the end of May.

