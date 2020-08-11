World Markets

S.African coal miner Exxaro warns HEPS could fall as much as 34%

Contributor
Promit Mukherjee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

Exxaro Resources Ltd expects a fall of between 18% and 34% in first-half headline earnings per share (HEPS), the South African coal miner said on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Exxaro Resources Ltd EXXJ.J expects a fall of between 18% and 34% in first-half headline earnings per share (HEPS), the South African coal miner said on Tuesday.

Exxaro said it expects 1,142-1,420 cents in HEPS, the main profit measure for companies in South Africa.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) will increase by 12% to 28%, it said.

The company was deemed an essential service during South Africa's lockdown, which lasted from late March to the end of May.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; editing by Jason Neely)

((promit.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +27 64833 4448;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular