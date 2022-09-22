World Markets

S.African c.bank raises repo rate by 75 basis points as predicted

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 22 (Reuters) - South Africa's central bank raised its main lending rate ZAREPO=ECI by 75 basis points to 6.25% in a decision announced on Thursday.

The move was as expected by the majority of economists polled by Reuters.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has now raised rates by a cumulative 275 basis points (bps) since it began tightening policy in November 2021 in an effort to tame inflation.

The five-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was split 3-2 in its decision, with three members preferring a 75 bps increase and two wanting a 100 bps hike.

The SARB targets inflation of between 3% and 6%.

Data on Wednesday showed August consumer inflation dipped to 7.6% year on year from 7.8% in July on the back of lower fuel prices, but analysts said at the time they did not think that would deter the bank from further rate hikes.

Most Popular