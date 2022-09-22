S.African c.bank raises repo rate by 75 basis points as predicted

Adds detail, context

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 22 (Reuters) - South Africa's central bank raised its main lending rate ZAREPO=ECI by 75 basis points to 6.25% in a decision announced on Thursday.

The move was as expected by the majority of economists polled by Reuters.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has now raised rates by a cumulative 275 basis points (bps) since it began tightening policy in November 2021 in an effort to tame inflation.

The five-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was split 3-2 in its decision, with three members preferring a 75 bps increase and two wanting a 100 bps hike.

The SARB targets inflation of between 3% and 6%.

Data on Wednesday showed August consumer inflation dipped to 7.6% year on year from 7.8% in July on the back of lower fuel prices, but analysts said at the time they did not think that would deter the bank from further rate hikes.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning, Kopano Gumbi and Anait Miridzhanian Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.