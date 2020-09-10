S.African bank FirstRand's profits drop 38% after further $915 mln provision

FirstRand says coronavirus has devastated economy

Profits drop 38%, mainly due to $915 mln bad debt provision

Says crisis will weigh on profits for some time

Adds details, quote

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 10 (Reuters) - FirstRand FSRJ.J, Africa's largest bank by market value, reported a 38% drop in full-year profits on Thursday after it increased provisions to cover bad debts related to the coronavirus crisis by 15.2 billion rand ($914.5 million).

The South African lender had already flagged that profits could fall by up to 45% due to the impact of the pandemic, which has also hit banks' income from fees and lending growth.

Its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - stood at 308.9 cents ($0.1856) in the year to June 30, compared to 497.2 cents reported a year earlier.

Chief Executive Alan Pullinger said the bank's results reflected a once-in-a-generation crisis, but that actions it had taken since would ensure its profitability recovered once the situation improved.

However, he added: "The lockdown devastated the economy, and it will be a long hard road back to recovery."

FirstRand, which runs South Africa's largest retail bank, said its lending-related provision included cover for possible future bad debts and actual losses, with non-performing loans increasing by 39% during the period.

It said while earnings would recover in the first half of its next financial year, these would still be below the levels seen prior to the pandemic.

Similarly, it said its earnings in the second half of next year would be unlikely to revert to June 2020 levels.

Like its peers, FirstRand did not declare a full-year dividend following guidance from the central bank for lenders to halt payouts to preserve capital.

($1 = 16.6442 rand)

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Jason Neely and Jan Harvey)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.