S.African bank Absa's warns of steep drop in half-year profits

Absa flags sharpest profit hit yet among major S.African banks

Says bad loans over last six months four times higher

Warns earnings could fall by as much as 97%

Adds details, shares

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 12 (Reuters) - South African lender Absa ABGJ.J said on Wednesday its half-year earnings could be almost wiped out as a steep rise in bad loans dented its performance.

The bank, previously owned by Barclays BARC.L, said first-half headline earnings per share were expected to decline by between 92% and 97% from the comparative period's 920 cents ($0.5286).

"Credit impairments were four times higher," Absa said, adding it expected bad debts to fall significantly in the second half of the year.

"The Covid-19 pandemic, national lockdowns and weak economy during the first half had a material impact on customer loan and transaction volumes, while significantly lower policy rates reduced our net interest margin," it said.

Its balance sheet, however, remained resilient, it said.

Its shares, which had finished trading for the day when the statement was released, closed 0.94% lower on Wednesday.

($1 = 17.3985 rand)

($1 = 17.4051 rand)

(Reporting by Emma Rumney Editing by Promit Mukherjee and Jane Merriman)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.