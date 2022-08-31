World Markets
JNJ

S.African Aspen Pharmacare's full year profit up 31%

Contributor
Promit Mukherjee Reuters
Published
Gas pumps
Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South African drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare's full-year profit increased by 31% as the impacts of the pandemic on its business receded, the company said on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - South African drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare's APNJ.J full-year profit increased by 31% as the impacts of the pandemic on its business receded, the company said on Wednesday.

Its headline earnings per share, the main profit measure for South African companies, came at 14.61 rand ($0.6583) for the year ended June 30, up from 11.19 rand a year ago.

Its announced a full-year dividend of 326 cents per share.

($1 = 16.9978 rand)

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((promit.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1093;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular