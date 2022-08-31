S.African Aspen Pharmacare's full year profit up 31%

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - South African drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare's APNJ.J full-year profit increased by 31% as the impacts of the pandemic on its business receded, the company said on Wednesday.

Its headline earnings per share, the main profit measure for South African companies, came at 14.61 rand ($0.6583) for the year ended June 30, up from 11.19 rand a year ago.

Its announced a full-year dividend of 326 cents per share.

($1 = 16.9978 rand)

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee, Editing by Louise Heavens)

