S.Africa to administer first J&J COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday at Cape Town hospital

CAPE TOWN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - South Africa will administer its first Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N COVID-19 vaccine shot on Wednesday at Khayelitsha District Hospital in Cape Town, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said.

The J&J shot will be rolled out to healthcare workers as part of a research study.

South Africa paused the rollout of AstraZeneca AZN.L doses this month, after preliminary trial data showed they offered minimal protection against mild to moderate illness from the country's dominant coronavirus variant.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf Writing by Alexander Winning Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

